SALISBURY, Md.- Each year, the Monday after the Super Bowl marks a day where most Americans call out ‘sick’. According to CBS Sports, over 17 million Americans take the day off.
The trend has sparked a debate on whether the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday so Americans would have the day off.
Ella Fedor of Salisbury says she thinks Americans should have the day off.
"I don't think that we should work the day after the Super Bowl... everyone just wants to lay around, they just partied all night," said Fedor.
Charles Mann of Salisbury disagrees.
"If it's your job to work, you gotta work! It's part of if you're going to celebrate and have a good time you gotta you know, show up for work the next day," said Mann.
Student Craig Johnson says while he does not have work on Monday, he is not looking forward to class.
"I'm not working but I have class, so I'm definitely wishing I didn't have to go to class," said Johnson.
According to CBS Sports, fans are more likely to call out sick if your team loses in the Super Bowl.