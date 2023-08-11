Farmers And Congressmen Discuss 2023 Farm Bill

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The 2023 Farm Bill was a hot topic in Somerset County, Friday.
At a roundtable hosted by Maryland Eastern Shore Congressman Andy Harris, people from the agricultural community discussed concerns and priorities that should be taken into account when writing the bill.
During Friday's discussion, one by one, farmers and stakeholders discussed the importance of crop insurance. It's something that would protect crops from conditions out of a farmer or grower's control like wind storms, torrential rain, or unusual weather patterns like drought. And, if a row is wiped out by a storm that insurance would kick in.
Crop Insurance was on the 2018 bill, but farmer Shane King says he wants this safety net to stay around.
Grain farmer Shane King says, "Here in Somerset County there's very few irrigation. We just can't get the water from the ground to have enough water pressure for irrigation so we're just at more risk. I would just like to see no reduction in the funding for the crop insurance."
The farm bill is written every 5 years. Which gave produce farmer Michael Edwards of Wood Duck Landing Farm a chance to suggest a change.
Edwards say's he never had crop insurance because he runs a smaller farm and one size doesn't fit all.
Edwards explains, "Imagine if you were an individual and you had to pay the same insurance rate as you would pay for a whole family. That doesn't make sense. It's too expensive. So, if they would customize crop insurance for the individual farms that would be very beneficial."
Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Congressman Glenn Thompson say's that crop insurance is a priority.
"What I heard today is protect the crop insurance. Don't do anything to weaken it. That's what my commitment is," says Congressman Thompson.
Congressman Thompson says finding ways to strengthen crop insurance in the 2023 Farm Bill could be adding disaster funds.
The 2018 farm bill expires Sept. 30.