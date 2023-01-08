Fatal Accident Near Harrington Kills 1-Year-Old

KENTY COUNTY, Del. - A two car accident south of Harrington claimed the life of a child.
Delaware State Police say on Jan. 7, around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was driving south in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. Police say a Toyota Tacoma was driving in the left lane when the driver of the Fiesta tried to switch from the right lane to the left lane.
According to police, the Fiesta's left rear struck the right front of the Tacoma, causing the Fiesta to lose control. The Fiesta reportedly left the highway and collided with a tree, overturning onto its hood. Police say the Tacoma came to a stop on the shoulder with minor damage to its bumper.
Police say the passenger of the Fiesta, a 1-year-old boy from Denton, was in a front-facing car seat secured in the back passenger seat. Authorities say the boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Identification is pending notification of his family and relatives.
The driver of the Fiesta, a 27-year-old woman from Denton, was admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police say neither of the passengers in the Tacoma were injured.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately six hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
State police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.