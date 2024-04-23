BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Bethany Beach on Friday that claimed the life of an 87-year-old man.
According to police, on April 19th, just before 7 p.m., a Ford F-350 pick-up truck with a trailer was driving south on Coastal Highway. A Jaguar F-type was also driving south behind the truck and trailer, police say. Investigators say the driver of the Jaguar lost control of the car and hit the trailer, disconnecting it from the F-350 and causing it to overturn.
The 87-year-old driver of the Jaguar, from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, April 21st and his identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
The driver and passenger of the F-350, a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both from Pennsylvania, were not injured.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3266.