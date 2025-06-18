DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

CAMDEN, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Camden Tuesday night.

According to investigators, a Harley Davidson FLH was headed east on Westville Road towards Big Ditch Road at about 7:45 p.m. on June 17. Police say the motorcycle then failed to negotiate a curve and drove into a ditch on the side of the road, ejecting the driver.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old Camden-Wyoming man, died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld. 

Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-698-8518..

 

