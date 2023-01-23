Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a driver was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus.
According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving north on Sussex Highway toward the intersection at Lakeside Road. Police say, at the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped on Sussex Highway for a school bus that was picking up children, displaying its flashing red lights and stop sign.
For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Sonata failed to stop for the school bus and did not see the stopped Cavalier, causing the Sonata to strike the rear of the Cavalier, propelling both cars off the road after impact. Police say the school bus was not hit and no children were injured.
State police say the driver of the Sonata, a 19-year-old man from Fruitland was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the driver of the Cavalier, a 69-year-old Hebron man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Identification of the victim is pending notification of his family and relatives.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. Possible charges against the Hyundai driver are pending the results of the investigation. Sussex Highway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.