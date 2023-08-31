MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 1 in Milford yesterday that left one man dead.
Police say a cement pump truck was driving south in the right lane approaching Thompsonville Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the same time, a compact Cub Cadet Tractor with frontend loader and attached mower was also traveling south but partially in the left lane as it straddled the line between the road and the grass median.
Police say the tractor swerved to the right for unknown reasons, into the right lane and directly in the path of the cement pump truck. The truck then reportedly struck the tractor, sending it tumbling southbound on Route 1. The tractor broke in half and the operator was ejected into the grass median, according to police.
The driver of the tractor, Kenneth Moore, 87, of Milford, died at the scene. The driver of the cement pump truck, a 45-year-old man from Clayton, DE, was brought to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash led to a nearly four hour closure of the road as first responders investigated and cleared the scene.
Delaware State Police are actively investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at 302-698-8518.