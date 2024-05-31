MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash near Milton Thursday that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman and seriously injured two others, including a child.
According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. on May 30th, a Mercedes E-Class was driving south on Harbeson Road preparing to turn left on Carpenter Road. At the same time, a Toyota RAV-4 was driving north on Harbeson Road, also approaching Carpenter Road. Investigators say the Mercedes turned left into the path of the RAV-4, causing the two vehicles to collide.
The driver of the RAV-4, a 65-year-old Harbeson woman, was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification to her family. The two passengers of the RAV-4, a 44-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, were also taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 62-year-old woman from Camden, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Her passenger, a 12-year-old child, also suffered minor injuries.
Police say the roadway was closed for about 3 hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3267.