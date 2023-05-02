Father Arrested After Baby Sustains Severe Brain Injury

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police arrested a man on attempted murder and child abuse charges after his child was severely injured and shaken.
Cambridge Police say on Apr. 21, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Rosemont Avenue to assist EMS with a 1-month-old child that was unconscious and not breathing. EMS rendered aid to the baby and took them to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester before transporting them to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
CPD officers say they met with the father, 26-year-old Marcus Semione Peak, of Cambridge. CPD detectives say the baby had visible injuries and suspected head trauma. At the time, police say the baby was listed in critical condition at UMSMC. Further evaluation of the baby showed a soft spongy feeling on the back of the head and tests showed two brain bleeds, according to authorities.
Peak reportedly told detectives that he had just fed the baby a bottle and placed them in a bassinet for a nap. Detectives say Peak told them he returned later to check on the baby when he noticed the baby's head was tilted to the side, fluid was coming from their nose and mouth, and their eyes were partially open. At the time, police say Peak denied any traumatic event that would have injured the baby.
Detectives say they later discovered that Peak had lied and did not inform them that he was changing the child on an elevated position off the floor when the child moved and fell to the floor, striking its head. Peak then picked the baby up and shook the child to wake them up, according to police.
On Apr. 26, detectives say they received a medical diagnosis for the baby's condition, which showed they had a a traumatic injury to its head showing multiple skull fractures including bilateral bleeding to both sides of the brain, which have evolved into a stroke ischemic injury consistent with progressive brain damage.
CPD detectives applied for charges on Peak with the District Court Commissioner where an arrest warrant was issued.
According to the Cambridge Police Department, on Apr. 28 around 12:19 p.m., CPD officers and detectives responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital to deliver a warrant for Peak.
Peak was reportedly transported to CPD for processing and his initial appearance before a court commissioner. Peak was turned over the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond.
Peak faces the following charges:
- Attempted 1st Degree Murder
- Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
- Assault 1st Degree
- Child Abuse 1st Degree Severe Physical Injury
- Child Abuse 2nd Degree Custodian
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Neglect of Minor
- Reckless Endangerment