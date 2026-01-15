DELAWARE, VIRGINIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall issued in late 2025 of numerous cheese brands to the agency’s most urgent level due to listeria health risks.
On Nov. 25, the Ambriola Company issued a recall of specific cheese products under multiple brands due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The recall was also applied to products processed at the same facility in New Jersey out of an abundance of caution.
Delaware and Virginia are listed as states where the affected products were shipped, according to the FDA’s website.
On Jan. 6, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class I, meaning the use of or exposure to the affected product had a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health effects or death.
Those who purchased the affected products are asked to not consume them and either dispose of or return them to the place of purchase.
A breakdown of affected products included in the Class I recall are as follows: