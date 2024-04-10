ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA. -- A proposed housing complex near Onley and Onancock has become a hot topic on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The complex would be built off Route 13, next to the Chesapeake Square shopping center.
In March, a handful of people spoke to Accomack's Planning Commission, and one of the concerns raised is increased congestion. When we went to Accomack on Wednesday, we heard a very similar opinion from Pam Christian.
"They're going to have an entrance and an exit onto 13, which means they'll have to have a traffic light there," said Christian. "Most people have two cars so it's going to impact traffic."
However, other neighbors like Norma Miles would be happy to see what is currently an empty plot of land, turn into something useful.
"This end of the county needs something to go in," said Miles.
Miles also cited the difficulty some people who work in the area have with finding housing.
The complex would bring 465 residential units to the area and over 100,000 square feet of amenities, including basketball and pickleball courts and swimming pools.
A big player in all of this is Wallops Island and all of the operations and business that takes place there. Roosevelt Mercer Jr., CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority, provided WBOC with a statement on Wednesday.
“In my view, available housing on the Eastern Shore is essential for sustainable economic development,” said Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., Major General USAF (ret), CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority (VSA). VSA owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, which is located on the Wallops Island Flight Facility in Accomack County. “Adequate housing is one of the first things for which new spaceport customers ask,” said Mercer. “We are getting tremendous interest from both launch and aerospace industry companies to operate on or adjacent to the spaceport. Housing along with access to quality healthcare, rigorous and challenging schools, safe and reliable childcare and spousal employment are important investments for the county to continue the development of the thriving aerospace sector on the Eastern Shore. I commend Accomack County Administrator Michael Mason and his superb staff for their ongoing effort to bring more housing and infrastructure to the region.”
However, Christian said she is still worried this proposed complex could lead to a slippery slope.
"Those people that are building that have no interest whatsoever in the shore and it's going to change the entire profile down here," said Christian.
An effort to boost housing in Accomack County, being met with resistance.