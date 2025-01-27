DELMARVA - Maryland’s U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks have announced over a quarter million in federal funds to be released for equipment and infrastructure projects at Eastern Shore airports.
According to the Senators, $260,758 through the Department of Transportation’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program has been awarded to support projects at Salisbury Regional Airport, Easton Airport, and the Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport.
“These infrastructure dollars are critical to the Eastern Shore’s economy and will work to ensure these airports continue to be assets to the communities they serve,” Senator Alsobrook said. “These federal investments represent a continued commitment to the Eastern Shore. We cannot have a thriving Maryland unless every part thrives. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue delivering federal dollars to the Eastern Shore communities.”
The grants are to be awarded as follows:
-$126,825 to Salisbury Regional Airport for the design of replacement equipment in the airport’s federal contract tower.
-$88,000 to Easton Airport to design an extension of Runway 4/22 by an additional 900 feet.
-$45,933 to Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport to rehabilitate 4,500 feet of Taxiway A to maintain the pavement’s structural integrity and keep the infrastructure up-to-date.
“The Eastern Shore’s airports support the region’s economy and connect our local businesses and communities to opportunity,” Senator Van Hollen said. “We passed the infrastructure modernization law to upgrade our local infrastructure, and this announcement shows those dollars at work. These funds will help ensure our local airports have the resources they need to continue to deliver safe and efficient service to all who count on them.”