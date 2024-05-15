TALBOT COUNTY, MD - A Caroline County man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit through Dorchester County that resulted in a crash.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office reports that on Wednesday, May 15th, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Ocean Gateway in the Trappe area for moving violations. Deputies also say they received a license plate reader that showed the vehicle's registration was suspended.
When emergency equipment was activated, the suspect accelerated east on Ocean Gateway in an attempt to flee from police.
The suspect then traveled into Dorchester County, and into Cambridge. Once in Cambridge, the suspect lost control of his vehicle, striking a retaining wall which disabled his vehicle on Academy Street near Cedar Street, according to authorities.
Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody and identified him as 29-year-old Adrian Jerrod Jenkins, of Federalsburg, Maryland. Jenkins was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
A records check revealed that Jenkins was also wanted by Cambridge Police Department for attempted murder and assault, according to police.
A search of the vehicle revealed suspected heroin, according to police.
Talbot County Sheriff's Office charged Jenkins with "possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, and other traffic violations". Officials say he was held pending further court action.
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Cambridge Police Department assisted the Talbot County Sheriff's Office in this incident.