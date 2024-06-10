Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN SOMERSET...WESTERN WICOMICO AND CENTRAL DORCHESTER COUNTIES THROUGH 100 AM EDT... At 1154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 11 miles east of Patuxent River Naval Air Station, or 12 miles southeast of Chesapeake Ranch Estates, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Somerset, western Wicomico and central Dorchester Counties, including the following locations... Wetipquin, Brookview, Trinity, Cokesbury, Eden, Mount Vernon, Galestown, Green Hill, Catchpenny, and Oriole. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH