FEDERALSBURG, Md.- The town of Federalsburg has a new sign commemorating the 2023 election, where the first African American council members were elected, breaking 200 years of exclusion of Black residents from its government.
The sign is at the corner of East Central and Brooklyn Avenue. Caroline County NAACP President Dr. Willie Woods says this moment is historic.
"We know the importance of voices being heard, feeling represented, feeling a part of the decision making process. This is symbolic, we wanted to help document that and pass that history along to future generations," said Woods. "When you work together, when you're unified with a common purpose, and especially a common purpose that is a good purpose, a meaningful purpose, then we are able to be successful."
Woods says this change was made possible after the town adopted and implemented a new and fair election system. The town created 2 districts in town, resulting in a more representative town council.
Council member Darlene Hammond was elected in 2023 and says it is an honor to be a part of Federalsburg history.
“For generations to come this is a statement that what has happened here and that you can dream you can fight for the things that you believe in,” said Hammond.
Dr. Dornell Woolford grew up in Federalsburg and says this sign is representative of decades of hard work.
“When you look at any community change is difficult and so it takes time, but we’re very proud of this community and they finally move forward as far as showing diversity on the town council,” said Woolford.
Caroline County NAACP President Dr. Willie Woods says she knows everyone at the unveiling of the sign will remember this day forever.
“There are points in our lives. There are points when you say I was there when this happened and for those who are here who live in the Brooklyn community and in Federalsburg are able to say I was there when they unveiled that sign that was symbolic of the growth and unity that we are attempting to , have materialize here in Federalsburg,” said Woods.
The sign comes after the town issued a public apology for its racial discrimination, as part of a settlement between the town and the Caroline County NAACP and the Caucus of African American Leaders.