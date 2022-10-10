NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware kicked off its annual Thanksgiving holiday food drive on Monday. Organizers say they need the community's support more than ever because of high costs from inflation.
Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says, "More than 100,000 of our Delaware neighbors have difficulties affording food. No family deserves to go without a hot holiday meal. Our community can help us bring hope this season by hosting an in-person food drive or an online fundraiser to help us purchase food."
An online fundraiser lets the Food Bank buy items that are most in need. Kanefsky tells us each dollar donated funds three meals to Delawareans in need.
Those holding their own food drives like companies, organizations, or government boards can use their own collection boxes to gather donations. But they need to be delivered to either the 222 Lake Dr. location in Newark, or 1040 Mattlind Way site in Milford by Nov. 10th so volunteers can distribute them on time. Any donations after that will be handed out through the remainder of the season.
We are told the most-needed holiday items include:
- Applesauce
- Cranberry sauce
- Oatmeal
- Cold cereals
- Pudding mix
- Canned pumpkin
- Graham cracker pie crust
- Canned gravy
- Rice
- Macaroni and cheese
- Mashed potatoes
- Stuffing
- Hearty soups
- Corn muffin mix
- Canned sweet potatoes and yams
- Canned peas and green beans
- 100% fruit juice
- Hot chocolate
- Coffee and tea
- Evaporated milk
- Turkey pans
- Frozen turkeys (must be dropped off to Newark or Milford warehouses)
Click here to learn more about the annual food drive. Or contact the Community Development Manager, Sue DeNardo at sdenardo@fbd.org .