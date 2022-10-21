Below is a list of trick-or-treat dates and times for Delmarva. This list may be updated with additional listings or changes in times and dates. For any towns, cities or communities not on this list, or for specific questions to any of the below listed dates and times, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls directly.
Maryland:
- Berlin: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Cambridge: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Crisfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Delmar: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., for children ages 12 and under
- Denton: Monday, Oct. 31: 6-7:30 p.m.
- Dorchester County: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., for children ages 12 and under. Residents who live and plan to trick-or-treat in towns should check with the municipality where they reside for times, which may be different.
- Easton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., for children ages 12 and under
- Federalsburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Fruitland: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8pm or until people start turning their lights off
- Greensboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Hebron: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Henderson: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., porch lights on if you want trick-or-treaters
- Hurlock: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Ocean City: No set/dates or times.
- Pittsville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Pocomoke City: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Preston: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Princess Anne: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Ridgely: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Salisbury: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.,
- Secretary: Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
- Sharptown: Monday, Oct. 31, no official set times but usually takes place from 5:30-8 p.m.
- Snow Hill: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- St. Michaels: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Willards: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Delaware:
- Bethany Beach: No set time
- Bridgeville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Camden: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Clayton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Dagsboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Delmar, Del: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., turn off front porch light if you do not wish to participate
- Dewey Beach: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-30-7:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 bonfire on Dickinson Street on the bay
- Dover: Sunday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.
- Ellendale: Sunday, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. candy rain, park in the dark 7 p.m.
- Farmington: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m. (town hosting a trunk or treat event at Farmington Fire Hall 6-8:30)
- Felton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Town Hall will also be giving out treats and having a costume contest at 5:30 p.m.
- Frankford: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Frederica: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Georgetown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Greenwood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Harrington: Monday, Oct. 31. 2, 6-8 p.m.
- Laurel: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Lewes: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., ages 13 and under
- Middletown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., the town asks that everyone be off the streets by 9 p.m.
- Milford: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Children should be in costume.
- Millsboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., for children 12 and younger, in costume.
- Milton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Rehoboth Beach: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Seaford: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Selbyville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Smyrna: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Wyoming: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Virginia:
- Chincoteague: Monday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.
- Onancock: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Parksley: Monday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., truck or treat 5-7 at Parksley Town Square, 8 p.m. curfew
Other Notable Trick-or-Treat/Halloween-Related Events on Delmarva:
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival, Oct. 28-30, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Popular activities include the costume parade, dog parade, trick-or-treating, beach games, artisans, and 5K race.
Trunk or Treat 2022, Sunday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Dr., Salisbury, MD.
Not So Scary Halloween Happening, Saturday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m., Salisbury Zoological Park, 755 S. Park Dr., Salisbury, MD.
Track or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., Worcester County Recreation Center, 6030 Public Landing Road, Snow Hill, MD. This event will be free to the public and open to children ages 12 and under. Local vendors will have goodies to hand out. For more information contact Tyler Keiser at 410-632-2144, ext. 2505 or email tkeiser@marylandscoast.org.
Roxana Volunteer Fire Company's 4th Annual Truck or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., 35943 Zion Church Road, Roxana, DE. Canned food items will be collected for Thanksgiving food drive.
Pack 261 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. This event will be held in the parking lot of the Ocean City Lions Club on 12534 Airport Road in West Ocean City. Come in costume and bring your candy bag!
Town of Laurel's 5th Annual Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m., at the Laurel Elementary School's bus parking lot, 815 South, North Central Ave., Laurel, DE.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., 123 N. Shipley St., Seaford, DE.
Trunk or Treat- Seaford, Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club, 310 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE.
Delmar Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., 3C Delmar Campus, 38238 Old Stage Road, Delmar, DE. Trunks full of candy, free food, live music, petting zoo, and more free family fun.
Treat Street, Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7 p.m., Wor-Wic Community College, on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. This event will be held rain or shine; bring the whole family.