FELTON, DE - Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument.
Felton police arrested 39-year-old Lamont G. Jiggetts, of Felton.
On July 31, around 1:39 p.m, officers say they were called to the 100 block of East Sewell Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Investigators say that a verbal argument between Jiggetts and the woman turned physical, and the woman was kicked and punched in the face while on the ground.
The woman also reportedly told police that Jiggetts threatened her and stole her iPad. EMS responded, but she refused further medical treatment, police said.
Officers learned a no-contact order was already in place between the two at the time of the altercation.
On Aug. 6, Kent County Probation and Parole officers took Jiggetts into custody without incident in Dover. He was charged with third-degree assault, theft under $1,500, terroristic threatening and breach of release.
Jiggetts was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance. He was also issued a protection from abuse order in addition to the existing no-contact order.