FELTON, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a Felton man on multiple charges including the alleged sexual solicitation of a minor.
According to Dover police, authorities were alerted this month to reports of the sexual solicitation of a 13-year-old. Police say the ensuing investigation revealed Clarence Edwards, 63, of Felton, had sent the teen inappropriate photographs and requested sexual contact several times.
Edwards is registered as a Tier 2 Sex Offender as a result of a 2005 conviction.
On Thursday, September 26th, police say Edwards turned himself in. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and charged with the following:
-Sex Offender Unlawful Sexual Conduct (8x)
-Sexual Solicitation of a Child (3x)
-Obscenity Material Provided to a Person Less than 18 years old (5x)