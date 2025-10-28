FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department is investigation a report of shots fired on Oct. 27 on Jefferson St.
Police officials say they responded to a complaint of shots fired in the 200 block of Jefferson St. around 2:20 p.m. yesterday.
They say when officers arrived, they found a bullet that went into a room in the house, that was occupied at the time of the firing.
This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Felton Police Department at 302-284-8441 or provide information anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333