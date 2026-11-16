FELTON, Del. – Felton could see a significant population increase in the coming years as two proposed housing developments could bring nearly 640 new homes and an estimated 1,800 additional residents to the area.
That's a substantial change for a town that had approximately 1,300 residents in the 2020 census.
But as development plans take shape, some longtime residents are raising concerns about increased traffic, the loss of farmland and whether local services can keep up.
One of the proposals, Twin Lakes, calls for 375 townhomes and 100 condominiums on farmland northwest of Felton. The developer plans to ask the town to annex the property. The project's current status is not clear.
The other proposal, Spartan Village, would bring 265 single-family homes to approximately 100 acres along Killens Pond Road, about two miles south of Felton and next to Lake Forest Central Elementary School. The Kent County Regional Planning Commission granted the project preliminary approval on Thursday, Nov. 12.
During the planning commission meeting, residents raised concerns about traffic along Killens Pond Road and the loss of prime farmland. A representative of the Kent County Volunteer Fire Association also questioned whether local fire companies would have enough resources to serve a growing population.
Those concerns extend beyond the planning meeting.
Debbie Hilton said she worries the developments could change the character of the community and take away the small-town atmosphere that attracted people to Felton.
"This is a little state. It's a little town. And you're trying to turn it into a metropolis that it's not meant to be. It's sincerely not meant to be that," Hilton said.
Hilton also questioned whether local police and other emergency services would have enough personnel to respond to the needs of a larger population.
Susan Sharp, who said she has lived in the area her entire life, is particularly concerned about traffic.
"The traffic is so bad and I hate it. I grew up here. I lived here all my life. And I see there's so much congestion. You know, five years down the road, they aren't going to be able to handle it at all. I think they should put a cap," Sharp said.
Not everyone is opposed to additional development. Deanna Clark said she sees benefits to bringing new residents to Felton but believes the town will need additional resources to accommodate them.
"With the development, I think that it's great, you know, to bring new people to Felton," Clark said.
However, Clark said the potential population increase raises questions about whether the area's schools and law enforcement agencies are prepared.
"Our schools being as old as they are, we're going to need more teachers. We need more schools, we need more teachers, we need more police," Clark said.
Clark also described concerns about vehicle break-ins and response times for law enforcement in her neighborhood, saying she would like to see more police presence in town.
As both proposals move through their respective processes, residents say they want local infrastructure, emergency services and the community's concerns considered as Felton potentially prepares for significant growth.