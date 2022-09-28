Delaware's Volunteer Firefighters Association (DVFA) has received a $1.25 million grant from FEMA. The money will go towards recruitment and retention.
Volunteer fire departments throughout Delaware have been struggling to find and keep staff. The FEMA funds came as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant.
The majority of fire and emergency medical services in Delaware are provided by volunteer departments. Delaware is also the only U.S. state with a volunteer fire service in it's capital city - Dover.
Executive manager of DVFA, Norman "Jay" Jones, said a lot of the community doesn't realize that most of the fire departments are volunteer based.
"We will train them anywhere they can fit into the fire company," said Jones. "If they don't necessarily want to run into a burning building there are other jobs you can do to support your community and be a part of the company."
Jones also mentioned the money may be used for outreach to young people in middle and high schools.
Although volunteer firefighters are not paid, there are plenty of benefits that come with the job. Benefits include tuition reimbursement for higher education, state tax credits, and pension plans.