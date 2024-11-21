FENWICK ISLAND, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the delay of a bridge replacement on Route 54 (Lighthouse Road) in Fenwick Island.
According to DelDOT, a delay with the National Environmental Policy Act process due to tidal and navigation issues caused the project’s expected completion date to be pushed back. The bridge’s replacement was initially planned for Spring 2025, but is now expected to commence in early 2026.
DelDOT says the replacement will occur in two phases, the first commencing in October 2026 and lasting through May 2027. The second phase is slated for October 2027 through May 2028.
The replacement project was initiated due to the bridge’s poor condition, with exposed reinforcement and significant corrosion.
DelDOT says they will continue to monitor the bridge for any structural concerns and are planning further public outreach to keep the community informed. More information on this project is available here.