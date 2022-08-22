SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Fenwick Island council members are considering making a change to one of the busiest roads in town. Bunting Ave is over a mile long and used daily by runners, bikers, and drivers.
Some people worry that the road is too narrow for everyone. That's why town council members are in the early stages of discussing whether or not it should be turned into a one way street.
Fenwick Island Councilman, Richard Benn, says the idea is still in the committee discussion phase. He believes it is important to hear input from the community before any decision is made.
Valerie Shinski spends her summers on Fenwick Island, and rides her bike on Bunting Ave almost everyday. She believes there is no need to change the traffic pattern because she always feels safe while on the street.
However, Tina McGowan, who also vacations on the island shares concerns about distracted drivers being a danger to pedestrians.
While the Fenwick Island officials are a long way from making a decision, council members will discuss the topic during their next meeting on Friday.