FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Police are reinforcing a ban on low-speed vehicles within town limits, a reminder that has some residents pushing for a policy change.
Fenwick Island Police say low-speed vehicles (LSVs), including golf carts, are not allowed on any roads in town. The reminder comes after officers issued citations to drivers operating the vehicles despite the restriction.
Under Delaware law, LSVs are permitted on plain roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less, with exceptions for specific highway layouts. That does not apply within Fenwick Island’s jurisdiction.
Police Chief Michael Morrissey said a reminder the department posted to Facebook has some folks confused about where the rules apply. The ban only applies to the town limits of Fenwick Island.
Morrissey said a first violation carries a $100 fine, while a second violation can result in the low-speed vehicle being impounded.
Town officials say the ban is rooted in safety concerns, particularly on heavily traveled roads like Bunting Avenue, which sees increased pedestrian traffic during the summer months.
"It would just be one more thing to watch out for. Even bikes can be a little treacherous by themselves. So something motorized, I would not be for it. Just because of the sheer amount of traffic, and its already heavily traveled as it is," said Cal Everett.
Still, some residents believe allowing LSVs under certain conditions could benefit the community, particularly older residents seeking easier transportation options.
"Then they can go to a restaurant and have dinner and not have to worry about walking or driving or riding bikes. It's just easier, safer transportation for older people," said Denise Kelleher.
The issue has surfaced before. In 2022, a Chancery Court judge ordered the town to temporarily overturn the LSV ban, but that legal challenge has since been abandoned, according to town leaders.
Town officials say there are currently no plans to revisit or change the ban.