OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A downtown developer needs to create access for emergency vehicles before plans for their hotel can move forward. Some neighbors who live nearby are up in arms about where this fire lane would be.
Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City is potentially the future site of the fire lane for the Kyma Hotel, which is slated to be built on the property right next to the park. Many of the neighbors who live in nearby apartments that overlook the park and inlet are not happy.
"The view of the inlet is something that took our breath away and we want to keep that, we want to keep the neighborhood, we want to keep the value of the condo," said Colleen Calhoun during Tuesday's work session. "There's no place else in Ocean City that's so 'neighborhoody', everything else is so developed."
However, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said the area is meant to be developed. The town's comprehensive plan has the site zoned for a hotel, and the developer's plans check out.
"It meets the test of the code, it meets the density requirements, it meets the height requirements," said Meehan.
Neighbors are still pushing back.
"It's a tribute to the historical train station and it's built that way and the trellis is a part of that and I think it's very important and any alteration of the park is just really intolerable," said Karen Nelson.
Making the park accessible for first responders will require a few alterations. Still, attorney Hugh Cropper, representing the developer, said they would barely be noticeable.
"It would be a modified curb-cut, not a full curb-cut, just taking it down some at his[developers] expense to allow for emergency vehicles," said Cropper. "This trellis behind me, which is just wood, to trim a little bit off the trellis."
Neighbors are also worried this will lead to the end of events at Sunset Park. Meehan said that would not be the case.
"Nothing will change as far as where people can sit, how that concert will take place," said Meehan. "You won't be able to put up tents or stands, which won't be done anyway, so really nothing changes."
A final decision on the fire lane request is expected at the Mayor and Council meeting on November 18th. Unlike normal meetings, where public comment is reserved until the end, neighbors will be able to speak during discussions about the fire lane and make their voices heard before a vote takes place.