SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the arrest of two additional Salisbury University students in an investigation into an alleged hate crime and assault in October.
The incident took place on October 15th, according to police, when a Salisbury University student allegedly posed as a 16-year-old and lured a man to an apartment off campus under the pretense of sex. When the victim arrived, police say he was attacked by a group of students, many affiliated with University fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and held against his will. The victim told police he believed he was targeted because of his sexuality.
Thirteen students were subsequently arrested in the ensuing investigation.
On Thursday, November 14th, police announced the arrest of two more suspects. The most recent arrests now bring the total number of suspects charged to fifteen.
Benjamin Brandenburg, 18, of Glyndon, MD was arrested by Salisbury Police on November 13. Logan Clark, 19, of Severna Park, MD, turned himself into the Salisbury Police Thursday morning. Both were taken to Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.
Clark and Brandenburg face a total of six charges, according to online court records, all mirroring the charges against the initial thirteen suspects including First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, False Imprisonment, and Hate Crime associated offenses.
According to a Salisbury University spokesperson, all fifteen have been placed on suspension.
Salisbury Police say all currently-known suspects have been taken into custody.