MILFORD, Del.- South Walnut Street could soon undergo a transformation, and community members have one more opportunity provide input.
The City of Milford has been working with Century Engineering, looking for ways to ease traffic and boost safety.
Milford's Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator, Sara Bluhm, said the plan "looks at making the road smaller, adding bike lanes, shared use paths and parking spaces."
Bluhm said the project stems from "complaints of speeding cars." The plan, known as the "South Walnut Street Traffic Calming and Bike/Pedestrian Improvement Project," has been shaped by two public hearings in December 2022 and April 2023.
"Century Engineering has taken all of that feedback and created a final option for council to vote on," explained Bluhm.
Milford community members are not in full agreement about a solution for increased traffic accidents on South Walnut Street however.
Matthew Moor things bike lanes are the key to safety.
"In my opinion, they need to add bike lanes as many places as they possibly can," said Moor. "It is very hazardous for the bikers mainly and on a daily basis I am dodging bikers on roads with no shoulders."
Yet James Gray said he doesn't want the roads to be any more narrow.
"We have enough problems with just the cars," he said. "I don't where they'll put a bike lane in here because there's already not enough room."
The proposal would impact South Walnut Street between McCoy Street and South Maple Ave. The public is invited to view the plan online at https://bit.ly/COMSWalnutSt.
The last chance for public input will be Monday, Aug. 28 at Milford City Hall at 6 p.m. Milford City Council will vote on it after hearing feedback.