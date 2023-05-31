CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- It’s the final stretch to raise money to help the Museum of Chincoteague Island save the historic Beebe Ranch.
Executive Director for the Museum, Cindy Faith, tells WBOC they have raised about $525,000 of their $625,000 goal. Faith says they have a closing date set for June 30th. If they haven’t met their goal by then, they may have to take out a mortgage.
There are still some fun fundraising opportunities to help get involved. On Wednesday, the museum opened an auction for a rare Peter Stone model of “Surfer Dude.” Only ten of the horses were made. The auction is expected to run until June 15th.
The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company will be holding an online auction for one foal that will be sold as a buyback with all of the proceeds going to help save the ranch. The company says they are looking for a foal that is a good fit for the herd then to find a foal that is direct descendant of Misty or looks like her. The buyer would be able to name the foal. The auction will be from June 9th until June 14th.
The Beebe Ranch used to be home to the famous Misty. Now, it's home to Drizzle and Angle, 4th and 5th generation descendants of Misty.
If you would like to help with the fundraising efforts, you can drop off cash or a check to the Museum of Chincoteague Island. The address for the museum is 7125 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA 23336.
You can also donate on the museums website, the link for it can be found here.
There is also a GoFundMe set up, which you can access here.