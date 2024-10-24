WESTOVER, MD - The Maryland Fire is investigating a fire that broke out at the Eastern Fire Correctional Institute on Wednesday.
No firefighters were required, according to the Fire Marshal, and it took five minutes for the correctional officers to control the flames.
Authorities say an inmate was able to start a fire within his cell. The fire caused 20 inmates to be moved and examined but no injuries were reported. All inmates were returned to their cells once the smoke cleared.
The Fire Marshall's Office is still investigating. Charges may be pending.