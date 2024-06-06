Fire at Easton Diner

EASTON, MD - Fire marshals are investigating a fire at the Easton Diner on Ocean Gateway.
Maryland Fire Marshals say the restaurant fire happened on June 5, around 8 p.m. A passerby reportedly discovered the fire, which officials say started at the rear kitchen door.
Fire marshals say everyone inside was alerted to the fire by the passerby and safely exited the restaurant. No injuries were reported.
Officials say it took 32 firefighters about 54 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire marshals estimate the damages around $25,000.
Maryland Fire Marshals say the diner will remain closed until repairs have been made.