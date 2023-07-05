Fire at Easton High School

EASTON, Md. - Fire marshals say a classroom was damaged during the incident.
According to Maryland fire marshals, the fire broke out around 6:54 a.m on July 5. Fire officials say custodians were in the process of moving items out of the classroom and placed electronic equipment on the stove top, accidentally turning on a stop top burner.
Moments later, officials say the fire alarm activated and alerted staff to small fire on the stove top. One sprinkler head reportedly activated and suppressed the fire. Officials say 58 firefighters, including Easton Volunteer Fire Department, responded and took approximately 1 hour and 36 minutes to put out the blaze.
All damage was contained to a single classroom, according to fire marshals. Fire officials estimate structural damage at $500 and content damage at $2,500.