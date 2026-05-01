Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&