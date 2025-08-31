SMYRNA, Del. - The cause of a fire at a townhouse complex in Kent County was determined as accidental by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the 400 block of North High Street Extension in Smyrna on August 30.
Fire officials say the Citizens' Hose Company No. 1 Inc. in Smyrna arrived at the location to find heavy smoke coming from a middle of the row townhouse and a fire at the rear of the residence.
The state Deputy Fire Marshals responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. They found that the fire originated on the rear deck of the townhouse and was caused by discarded smoking materials.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the incident damaged two adjacent homes at the location. Damage to the properties involved is estimated at $500,000. The American Red Cross is helping the families impacted by the incident.
There were no injuries reported.