smyrnafire083125_2.jpg

Photo:  CHC Photographer Carol Ann Morris

SMYRNA, Del. - The cause of a fire at a townhouse complex in Kent County was determined as accidental by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the 400 block of North High Street Extension in Smyrna on August 30. 

Fire officials say the Citizens' Hose Company No. 1 Inc. in Smyrna arrived at the location to find heavy smoke coming from a middle of the row townhouse and a fire at the rear of the residence. 

smyrnafire083125_3.jpg

Photo:  CHC Photographer Carol Ann Morris

The state Deputy Fire Marshals responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. They found that the fire originated on the rear deck of the townhouse and was caused by discarded smoking materials. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the incident damaged two adjacent homes at the location. Damage to the properties involved is estimated at $500,000. The American Red Cross is helping the families impacted by the incident. 

There were no injuries reported. 

smyrnafire083125.jpg

Photo:  CHC Photographer Carol Ann Morris

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

