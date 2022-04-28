DOVER, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Thursday morning fire that heavily damaged a home just north of Dover.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said that shortly after 5:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the homeowner of a fire at the home, located on the 100 block of Claystone Drive, in the Fieldstone Development.
The Cheswold Fire Company responded to the call and arrived with fire coming from the attached garage of a one-story, single-family dwelling. Assistance was requested from neighboring fire companies with the incident placed under control just after 6 a.m.
Deputy state fire marshals responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire. They determined the fire originated in the garage and was caused by a failure in an electrical extension cord.
Damages were estimated at $100,000. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the home’s occupant.