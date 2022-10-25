RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
It took the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department half an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home's structure and contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the kitchen due to a faulty refrigerator.