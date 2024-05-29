PRESTON, MD - A celebration in Caroline County took an unexpected turn last night when a house caught fire during the annual Preston Parade. The Preston Volunteer Fire Company responded swiftly to the blaze, which began around 7:30 p.m. in the living room of a home on Main Street, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. The parade participants were already en route to the house when they noticed the flames.
The homeowners said if it wasn’t for the parade, their house would’ve burned to the ground.
James Murphy, a parade spectator, was in front of the house when the fire broke out.
“I was with some family, and it hadn’t been going on for more than 10 minutes before I heard ‘fire, fire,’” Murphy recalled.
As smoke poured out of the home, both bystanders and fire crews rushed to the scene. Murphy described the immediate actions taken by the firefighters.
“Once the fire department was in, they started busting all the windows and throwing all the furniture out,” he said.
By Wednesday, the house was boarded up, with burned furniture and clothing visible outside. However, the homeowners expressed gratitude, noting that it could have been much worse.
The Preston Volunteer Fire Company reported that it took about 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, thanks to the community’s support.
“Even the locals helped out,” Murphy said. “One lady who lived next door took a hose from the back of her house and started spraying down the fire before the fire crews arrived.”
Robbie Phillips, Chief of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company, praised the community’s efforts.
“Multiple people were grabbing fire extinguishers and garden hoses, trying to help without putting themselves in danger,” Phillips said.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed that the fire was caused by an electronic device in the living room.