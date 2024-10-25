Fire Destroys Home Near Westover

SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - An accidental fire tore through a home under renovation.
Maryland State Fire Marshals say on Oct. 25, around 2 p.m., a fire broke out at a home on Revells Neck Road, near Westover.
Fire marshals say a gas-powered pressure washer was too close to nearby combustibles and caused the fire. The two story structure was reportedly under renovations and had no smoke alarms.
It took 30 firefighters about an hour and a half to get it under control. Fire marshals estimate the damage at around $430,000.