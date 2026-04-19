MILLSBORO, Del. - A trailer home is destroyed after neighbors heard a loud boom and flames, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Fire crews say the fire was on School Lane in Millsboro Saturday.
Officials say propane tanks fueled the fire as crews worked to contain it.
They also say people were running behind the structure, but they say the home was believed to be abandoned.
There were no firefighter injuries, according to Indian River Vol. Fire Co.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.