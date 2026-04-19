Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&