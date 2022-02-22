CORDOVA, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Talbot County chicken house.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at a commercial chicken house owned by Robert Swann at 13113 Connelly Road in Cordova.
It took the Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and assisting companies approximately 90 minutes to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.