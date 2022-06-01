MIDDLETOWN, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Middletown that heavily damaged a home.
The fire was reported shortly before 6:00 pm on Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park. All occupants were able to escape.
Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate. The fire originated in an exterior gazebo and burned into the occupied home. Discarded cigarettes cased the fire. Two adults and one child were displaced.
The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.
Fire damage is estimated at $150,000.