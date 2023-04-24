Fire Investigation Underway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Md. - Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a shed fire they say was intentionally set.
According to fire marshals, on Apr. 21 around 6:14 p.m., the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company responded to a shed fire on Drapers Mill Road. Firefighter reportedly spend 45 minutes getting the blaze under control.
Authorities say the fire destroyed the shed and damaged a nearby car and surrounding personal property. No one was reported injured in the incident.
Fire marshals determined the fire was set intentionally. Officials say the case will be forwarded to the Caroline County State's Attorney's Office for review.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.