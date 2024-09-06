SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal launched an investigation into a garage fire Friday morning in Salisbury that resulted in over $100,000 of damage.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire broke out just after 8:45 a.m. on September 6th in a one-story detached garage on Harford Road. 25 firefighters took about 10 minutes to control the flames. WBOC was on the scene as firefighters battled the blaze.
Investigators say the fire began inside the garage as a result of an accidental electrical failure.
Estimated loss of the garage and its contents is estimated at $100,000. The heat from the fire also damaged the home as well as $20,000 to two nearby vehicles.