OCEAN CITY, MD - A young swimmer was rescued in the Ocean City Inlet on Saturday.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, the incident occurred around 9:30am on Saturday, August 2nd, when the department was dispatched to a report of a swimmer in distress near the Route 50 Bridge. A fireboat crew conducting training in the area responded immediately to the incident.
The Ocean City Fire Department says a trained rescue swimmer was deployed into the water and located the juvenile male who was "barely conscious".
OCFD says, "due to rough conditions and large swells, the rescue swimmer had to keep the victim above water while awaiting the fireboat to be repositioned for the rescue swimmer and the victim."
After recovery, the swimmer was transported to the United States Coast Guard Station for medical evaluation.
The Ocean City Fire Department continues to urge community members to prioritize safety and always swim near a lifeguard.