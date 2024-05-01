DOVER, DE - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled a Dover house fire that injured one firefighter Tuesday as accidental.
According to the Fire Marshal, the Cheswold Fire Company responded to a fire on Delshire Drive in Dover just before 8:30 a.m. on April 30th. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames emanating from the back of the home.
One firefighter was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a heat-related injury, according to the Fire Marshal’s office. An occupant of the home was also evaluated on scene by paramedics by refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials. Authorities say damage to the home is estimated at $250,000 and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.