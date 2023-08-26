SALISBURY, Md. - First Baptist Church held its annual Back to School Community Bash earlier on Saturday. The church gave away free school clothing for kids. There were even free haircuts. That event featured food and drinks, live music, face painting, games and more.
"We're just trying to make a difference in the life of our community. We just want to be a help as our kids are entering into the school year, we just want to be a difference in their life," said Pastor Kenneth Watson.
First Baptist Church accepted donations to help make this event a reality.