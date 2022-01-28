CAMBRIDGE, Md - Downtown Cambridge will be home to the first Ice and Oyster Festival this weekend.
One of the event's organizers Brent Burkhardt says the snow will not put a damper on the event.
"We're full steam ahead. What better way to embrace some light snow, get the family outdoors and enjoy the season than an Ice and Oyster fest?"
Burkhardt says Saturday's hours have shifted due to the snow. He says if conditions dramatically worsen, plans could be reconsidered.
"We're prepared to move a little bit of snow if we need to... barring an unexpected blizzard we are full steam ahead."
Cambridge's Director of Economic Development Carol Richardson says the event's goal is to help out businesses during an otherwise slow time of the year.
"During this time in January when it's cold, you know its a slow time for our businesses so we thought what would be a good way to get people downtown and get bodies in our great restaurants and boutiques so," Richardson said.
Organizers say the snow is just the icing on the cake for this event.
"We on the Eastern Shore are a hearty bunch, and it's a great opportunity to just get outside and enjoy winter," Burkhardt said.