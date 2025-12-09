DOVER, Del. - Senior Marshay Brown is the first girl in school history to reach 1,000 high school career points at Early College School at Delaware State University.
School officials say she made the record-breaking thousandth point on Dec. 6 in a game against Delaware Military Academy.
"Marshay is the epitome of what we look for in a scholar-athlete," says Girls Basketball Head Coach Kenneth Brock.
The Early College School plans to celebrate Marshay Brown on Thursday, December 18, at 4:30pm in Wentworth Gymnasium. Officials ask everyone to wear red to signify Brown's dedication to the game of basketball.
Interim Head of School Dr. Nyia Pritchett says, "her character is unmatched and she is admired by scholars and staff for leadership through her focus, drive, and dedication to teamwork."