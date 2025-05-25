MILLSBORO, DE – The Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro saw its first-ever Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, drawing veterans, families, and residents together to honor those who gave their lives in service to the nation.
“A hero never truly dies until the last time their name is spoken,” said David Shook, Chaplain at American Legion Post 17. “And we want to make sure that we keep speaking and remembering all those that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”
The ceremony featured a color guard from Caesar Rodney High School ROTC, prayers, several speakers, and renditions of the national anthem, amazing grace, and taps.
“We know that these people, the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice, will be remembered forever,” said David Shook
“There’s over 7,000 veterans buried here, and they have room for a lot more. My gravesite is gonna be here also,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Frank Bowlen. “I’ve been to Arlington, which is a powerful place. But this place here has a special meaning for me. A lot of my friends are here.”
The event was organized by Jackie Pecoraro and Karen Adkins, with the help of American Legion Post 17. Pecoraro says she was surprised to learn there had never been a Memorial Day ceremony at the site.
“This event came to be when I realized my husband passed away almost three years ago, and I realized we don’t do a Memorial Day ceremony at our veterans cemetery in Sussex County,” Pecoraro said.
“Most people, and most veterans I spoke to, didn’t even know they did nothing here,” she added. “It was just assumed they would do a ceremony, and once they found out, they were like—yeah, we need to support this.”
Organizers hope to make the Memorial Day observance an annual tradition in Millsboro.