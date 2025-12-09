LEIPSIC, Del. - The Leipsic Volunteer Volunteer Fire Company announced they have made company history by electing their first female president of the fire company, Samantha Grimminger.
Grimminger previously held the position of secretary for the fire company from 2017-2021 and again in 2025, as well as being a board member in 2020, 2021, and 2025.
Fire officials say they have served Leipsic for 78 years and this election marks a "truly special milestone for our company and our community."
The Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company serves the town of Leipsic and sections of Whitehall Crossroads and Whitehall Landing.